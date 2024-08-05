HM Payson & Co. Sells 337 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $539,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 25.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $60.34. 7,015,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,661,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

