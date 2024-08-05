HM Payson & Co. Sells 506 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $796,710. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,951. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

