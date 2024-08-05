HM Payson & Co. Sells 712 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $577,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 115.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

