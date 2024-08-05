HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,660. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

