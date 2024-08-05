Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

