HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.82. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $36.39.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.