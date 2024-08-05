Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.69 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.66. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

