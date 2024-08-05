HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
HSBC Trading Down 2.7 %
HSBC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
