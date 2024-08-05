HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get HSBC alerts:

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.