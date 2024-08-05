Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $349.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $403.55.

NYSE:HUM traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.88. 316,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,872. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.90 and a 200 day moving average of $347.35. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

