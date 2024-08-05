Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Raised to $137.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $133.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,805.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

