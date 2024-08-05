IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $106.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE IDA traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. 80,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

