Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inari Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,121,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,121,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,143,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

