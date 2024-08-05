Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller Sells 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christina Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

