Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.95. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

