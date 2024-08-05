Insider Selling: Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Sells 3,313,274 Shares of Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Louise Adrian sold 3,313,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £66,265.48 ($85,239.88).
Altona Rare Earths Price Performance
REE stock remained flat at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday. 70,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of -0.25. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.34 ($0.07).
Altona Rare Earths Company Profile
