Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

