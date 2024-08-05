Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.68.

IONS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 335,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,803. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

