IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $93.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Down 7.4 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $111.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.