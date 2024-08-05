iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 491,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.27. 13,681,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,910,392. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

