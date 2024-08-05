Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

JKHY stock opened at $170.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

