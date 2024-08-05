James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on James River Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group
James River Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
James River Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.57%.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.