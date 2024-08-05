James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 125,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

