Jared C. Green Sells 864 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider Jared C. Green sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $28,745.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,990.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $31.81. 28,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 447.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

