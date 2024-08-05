Jefferies Financial Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $600.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $565.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $21.60 on Thursday, hitting $466.54. 3,902,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.87. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

