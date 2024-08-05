JFrog (FROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

