JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $35.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $577,943. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

