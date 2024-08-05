JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $26.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 7.3 %

INTC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,362,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,114,500. Intel has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.