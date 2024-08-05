KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Down 2.2 %

KB Home stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

