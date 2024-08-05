KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect KE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BEKE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 2,412,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
