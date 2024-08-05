KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect KE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEKE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 2,412,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

