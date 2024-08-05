Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

