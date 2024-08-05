KeyCorp Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $135.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.34. 18,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,143. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $8,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

