Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.
KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
