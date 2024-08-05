Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

