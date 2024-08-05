Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Financial Comparison

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cullinan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -5.74% -5.45% Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -28.65% -27.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Cullinan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $177.63, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Cullinan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cullinan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $50.70 million 108.12 $10.93 million $1.87 102.64 Cullinan Therapeutics $18.94 million 54.04 -$153.16 million ($3.13) -5.67

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Therapeutics. Cullinan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Cullinan Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

