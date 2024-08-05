Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

