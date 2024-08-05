Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4,757.24 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

