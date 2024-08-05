Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

