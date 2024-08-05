Lido Staked Matic Price Reaches $0.43 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $54.70 million and $137,700.45 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 128,636,370 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 128,854,283.4923466. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.41038465 USD and is down -20.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $110,178.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars.

