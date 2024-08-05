Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

