Liquidia (LQDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liquidia Price Performance
NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.78. 279,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,726. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $823.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.32.
In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
