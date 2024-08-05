Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $63.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,160,278 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,146,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420948 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.