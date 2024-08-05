Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $63.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,160,278 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,146,246.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420948 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

