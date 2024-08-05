Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $335.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.90.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.2 %

LAD traded down $9.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.80. 182,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,538. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $975,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

