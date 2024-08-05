Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,156. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

