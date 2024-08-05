Magnite (MGNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.16 on Monday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,787,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

