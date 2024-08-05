Manitex International (MNTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manitex International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. 18,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.