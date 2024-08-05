Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $628.91.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
