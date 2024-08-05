Maximus (MMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY24 guidance at $5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.38 on Monday. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

