MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,944.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,776.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,647.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,620.22. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 75.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $230,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,782,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $875,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.