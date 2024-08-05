Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Bank of America

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

MMSI traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,004. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 506,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 248,140 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

