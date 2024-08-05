Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.88. 6,345,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,353,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $494.09 and its 200 day moving average is $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 708 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

