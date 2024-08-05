Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $522.00 to $555.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $20.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.09. 2,549,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,327,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

