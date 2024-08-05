Meter Governance Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $114,847.42 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,169,251 coins and its circulating supply is 31,117,154 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

